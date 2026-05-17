Russia downs 550+ Ukrainian drones, 15 casualties

Shafaq News- Moscow/ Kyiv

At least three people were killed and 12 injured on Sunday near Moscow after Ukraine launched a large-scale drone attack on Russia, which said it had downed 556 drones overnight across the country.

In a statement, Russia’s Defence Ministry explained that the drones were intercepted over multiple regions, including Moscow. Moscow regional Governor Andrei Vorobyov reported that a woman was killed after a home was struck in Khimki, north of the capital, while two men died in the village of Pogorelki in the Mytishchi district. Several residential buildings and infrastructure facilities were also damaged.

The attack came days after the collapse of a brief US-mediated ceasefire between May 9 and 11 linked to Russia’s Victory Day commemorations and a planned prisoner exchange, with Moscow and Kyiv subsequently accusing each other of repeated violations.

Russian attacks on Ukraine have also intensified in recent weeks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier said Russian forces launched more than 200 drones after the ceasefire expired, targeting Kyiv, Dnipro, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Mykolaiv, and other regions.

According to the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, at least 238 civilians were killed and 1,404 injured in April alone, marking the highest monthly civilian casualty toll since July 2025. The agency said long-range missile and drone attacks have sharply increased civilian deaths and injuries across Ukraine in 2026.