Iran forecasts $64B annual revenues from Hormuz traffic

Shafaq News- Tehran

Oil embargo on Iran will not return to previous levels, the country’s State Television reported on Wednesday, noting that Tehran anticipates significant revenues linked to activity through the Strait of Hormuz.

Citing an official source, the broadcaster estimated that Iran expects to generate about $64 billion annually from shipping traffic through the Strait, one of the world’s most important routes for energy trade. It also affirmed that Tehran intends to preserve its nuclear advances without any rollback.

CNN reported that vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remained limited in the hours following the ceasefire announcement, while the Associated Press, citing a regional official involved in Iran-US negotiations, noted that the two-week ceasefire plan includes provisions allowing both Iran and Oman to impose fees on vessels transiting the strategic waterway.

The remarks come as a two-week suspension of all bombing and attacks on Iran takes effect, with US President Donald Trump describing the measure as a ‘’mutual ceasefire.’’ In a later post on Truth Social, he called the agreement a “great day for global peace,” adding that Iran seeks to move forward with the ceasefire.

Addressing energy flows through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump indicated that the United States would help ensure the stability of supply chains, pointing to increased activity and “tremendous” financial gains. ‘’Just like we are experiencing in the U.S., this could be the Golden Age of the Middle East!!!’’ he added.

Separately, Axios reported that direct talks between Washington and Tehran are expected to take place in Islamabad on April 9, noting that the upcoming meeting would mark the first direct negotiations between the two sides since the joint US-Israeli war on Tehran began on February 28. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed both the ceasefire and the potential meeting, while stressing that the ceasefire would not extend to Lebanon, in reference to continued Israeli military operations against Hezbollah.