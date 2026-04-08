Israel attacks on Lebanon continues despite Washington-Tehran ceasefire

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israel on Wednesday continued its strikes in Lebanon, with airstrikes and artillery hitting multiple areas in the south despite a newly declared two-week truce between the United States and Iran.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu welcomed the truce but cautioned that operations against Hezbollah would continue, stressing that the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran would not affect Israel’s military activity in Lebanon.

In a post on X, the Israeli army issued urgent warnings to residents of the southern city of Tyre, ordering them to evacuate immediately and move north of the Zahrani River ahead of expected strikes. Avichay Adraee, the army spokesperson, linked the warnings to Hezbollah’s presence and activity, while noting that civilians are not the intended targets.

#عاجل ‼️ انذار عاجل لسكان مدينة صور وتحديدًا في شبريحا (العباسية)⭕️نشاطات حزب الله الإرهابي تجبر جيش الدفاع على العمل ضده وبقوة. جيش الدفاع لا ينوي المساس بكم.⭕️حرصًا على سلامتكم عليكم اخلاء منازلكم فورًا. ⭕لضمان سلامتكم أخلوا منازلكم فوراً وانتقلوا إلى شمال نهر الزهراني pic.twitter.com/wdYsguxRcT — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) April 7, 2026

Shortly after the warning, the town of Mansouri in the Tyre district came under Israeli shelling, with no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

Overnight, strikes and raids spread across several areas in southern Lebanon and the Beqaa. One strike hit the town of Sharqieh, while another targeted a vehicle in the Ras Al-Ain Al-Samaiyeh area in Tyre. Additional raids were reported in Debeen in Marjayoun and on the Rihan heights.

In southern villages, a strike on a motorcycle in Qana killed one person. Another Israeli strike in Sidon killed eight people, according to Lebanese media outlets. Further raids hit Srifa, while a drone strike targeted Kfar Tebnit, and injuries were reported following a strike on Siddiqine. Additional attacks were recorded in Yohmor in the Beqaa, along with strikes in Srifa and Mashghara at dawn.

الصحة في حصيلة غير نهائية للغارة على صيدا: 8 شهداء و22 جريحا https://t.co/5K4p51UEFH — National News Agency (@NNALeb) April 8, 2026

Thousands of displaced Lebanese —out of roughly one million already uprooted— remain waiting, many inside their vehicles, hoping to return to their villages in southern Lebanon. The Lebanese Army, however, urged residents to delay their return, warning that Israeli shelling continues. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, the Israeli offensive on Lebanon has killed 1,530 people and injured 4,812 others since the beginning of the war on March 2.

Citing a Hezbollah source, Reuters reported that the group adhered to the ceasefire despite the continued Israeli attacks, while the Lebanese government has not issued any statement regarding the latest developments so far.