Rubio confirms release of US journalist held by Kataib Hezbollah in Baghdad

Rubio confirms release of US journalist held by Kataib Hezbollah in Baghdad
2026-04-08T07:18:18+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed Wednesday that American freelance journalist Shelley Kittleson has been released after a week in captivity in Baghdad, thanking Iraqi officials for their help securing her freedom.

Iran-backed armed faction Kataib Hezbollah released Kittleson, 49, on the condition that she leave Iraq immediately. Iraqi authorities have since taken her into custody, with travel procedures for her departure expected to be completed within hours.

Kittleson was abducted on March 31. Iraqi security forces pursued the suspects at the time, leading to one kidnapper's car overturning and one arrest.

Related News arrow right header.svg

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English
English
Radio radio icon