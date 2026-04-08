Rubio confirms release of US journalist held by Kataib Hezbollah in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed Wednesday that American freelance journalist Shelley Kittleson has been released after a week in captivity in Baghdad, thanking Iraqi officials for their help securing her freedom.

I am pleased to announce the release of American journalist Shelly Kittleson, who was recently kidnapped by members of the foreign terrorist organization Kata’ib Hizballah near Baghdad, Iraq. The U.S. Department of State extends its appreciation to the Federal Bureau of… — Secretary Marco Rubio (@SecRubio) April 8, 2026

Iran-backed armed faction Kataib Hezbollah released Kittleson, 49, on the condition that she leave Iraq immediately. Iraqi authorities have since taken her into custody, with travel procedures for her departure expected to be completed within hours.

Kittleson was abducted on March 31. Iraqi security forces pursued the suspects at the time, leading to one kidnapper's car overturning and one arrest.