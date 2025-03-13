Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah denies involvement in harassment of Syrians

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah distanced itself from alleged harassment of Syrians residing in Iraq, stating that addressing any violations by Syrian nationals falls solely under the authority of the Iraqi government.

In a statement, the group emphasized the deep historical and social ties between Iraq and Syria, asserting that such bonds cannot be erased by what it described as “temporary circumstances” linked to insurgent groups.

"Offending Syrians in their second home is an offense to the Iraqi people themselves," the statement read, adding that any violations committed by Syrian residents in Iraq are isolated incidents and must be handled exclusively by the Iraqi government in accordance with the country's laws and regulations.

Ealrier, Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered security forces to pursue members of an armed faction who appeared in a video assaulting Syrian workers, accusing them of supporting Syria’s new administration led by Ahmad al-Sharaa.

In addition, the Iraqi security forces have recently begun monitoring social media accounts and have arrested Syrians accused of promoting terrorism, amid a surge in violence along Syria’s coastal region. Security sources said authorities had also issued directives to scrutinize the records of all Syrians in Iraq, particularly those with expired residency permits.