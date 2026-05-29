US praises Lebanon for pursuing Israel talks

Shafaq News- Washington

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed to Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Friday that Washington commends his “courage and vision” in pursuing direct negotiations with Israel, despite Hezbollah’s refusal.

In a statement from the Secretary of State, Rubio stressed during the phone call with Aoun that Lebanon faces a “historic opportunity” to move toward stability, reconstruction, and economic recovery. He added that Hezbollah bears full responsibility for the ongoing fighting with Israel and must immediately halt its attacks to enable de-escalation.

Earlier today, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that Israeli forces had crossed the Litani River and taken control of “strategic positions in southern Lebanon.” During a visit to Israel’s northern border, he pointed out that military operations were continuing in Beirut, the Beqaa Valley, and along the broader front.

Israeli media also reported that the military had recommended expanding airstrikes and ground operations in Lebanon amid concerns that growing US pressure could eventually push for a halt to the campaign.

Lebanon’s Health Ministry confirmed that the Israeli offensive has killed 3,355 people and wounded 10,095 since March 2.

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