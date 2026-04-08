Dollar prices slip in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar opened Wednesday’s trading lower in Iraq, hovering around 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 153,000 dinars per 100 dollars, down from 154,600 dinars recorded on Tuesday.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 153,500 dinars and bought it at 152,500 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 153,650 dinars and buying prices at 153,550 dinars.