Trump declares two-week ceasefire with Iran

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday a two-week suspension of all bombing and attacks on Iran, calling it a mutual ceasefire, provided Tehran agrees to reopen the Strait of Hormuz "completely, immediately, and safely."

Writing on Truth Social, Trump said Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir had asked him to hold off a strike planned for tonight, and that he had agreed. “All US military objectives had already been met and exceeded,” he said, adding that Washington was "very far along" toward a definitive peace agreement with Iran.

Trump disclosed a 10-point Iranian proposal he called a workable negotiating basis, saying almost all points of contention between the two sides had been resolved. The two weeks, he said, would allow the deal to be finalized.

The ceasefire comes five weeks into a war launched by the United States and Israel on February 28 that killed hundreds of Iranians, among them Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, and has since drawn in Hezbollah, destabilized Lebanon, and sent shockwaves across Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia.