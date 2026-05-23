USD/IQD exchange rates climb in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar rose against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil on Saturday, with exchange rates in the capital climbing to 153,800 dinars per 100 dollars by the close of trading, up from 153,500 dinars earlier in the day.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar gained in Baghdad’s Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges, while local exchange shops recorded a sell rate of 154,250 dinars per 100 dollars and a buy rate of 153,250 dinars.

In Erbil, the dollar also edged higher, with the sell rate reaching 153,600 dinars per 100 dollars and the buy rate standing at 153,500 dinars.