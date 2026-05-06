Trump signals Iran breakthrough; Tehran rejects “deal” narrative

Shafaq News- Washington/ Tehran

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday signaled that a deal with Iran is “very possible” after what he described as “very good talks” over the past 24 hours, saying, “I think we have won in Iran.”

Iranian sources swiftly rejected reports of an imminent written agreement with Washington, describing them as “unfounded and aimed at influencing energy markets.”

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, the denial followed an Axios report that the White House was considering a one-page memorandum to end military operations and open the way for broader nuclear negotiations.

Sources indicated that Tehran has not submitted a new response to Washington’s latest message, delivered via Pakistan, adding that discussions remain under review and have not reached a final stage.

Washington advanced a nine-point plan, prompting Tehran to submit a 14-point counterproposal outlining its ceasefire conditions. Iran’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed it is still assessing the US position, maintaining that talks remain within established diplomatic channels.

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