Trump considers Iran exit without Strait of Hormuz reopening

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump is prepared to end the military campaign against Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely closed, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

Citing three US officials, the outlet noted that several of Trump’s aides have advised him to scale down operations and delay efforts to reopen the strategic waterway, warning that attempts to force the Strait’s reopening could prolong the conflict by four to six weeks.

The shift aligns with a narrower set of US objectives, now centered on degrading Iran’s naval capabilities and limiting its missile arsenal. Additional military options remain available, though they are not a current priority for the administration.

Trump escalated rhetoric earlier this week, threatening to “wipe out” Kharg Island, a key Iranian oil hub, if Tehran does not move to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and if ongoing talks fail to produce rapid results.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt conveyed that the administration expects the US military campaign to conclude within two weeks, with Trump seeking an agreement before April 6.

Western media previously reported that Washington’s proposal includes a 30-day ceasefire, dismantling nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow, transferring enriched uranium stockpiles to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), restricting ballistic missile capabilities, and ending support for regional armed groups. In return, the United States has proposed sanctions relief, backing for civilian nuclear energy at Bushehr, and the removal of the UN “snapback” mechanism, although the White House has not formally confirmed these terms.

On March 25, Iran rejected the proposal and outlined five conditions for ending the war, including a halt to US and Israeli military operations, guarantees against renewed conflict, compensation for damages, an end to attacks on Hezbollah in Lebanon and pro-Iranian groups in Iraq, and recognition of its authority over the Strait of Hormuz.