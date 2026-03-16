Washington seeks NATO partnership to secure Strait of Hormuz

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that the United States is in diplomatic talks with Iran while coordinating with seven countries to secure the Strait of Hormuz amid rising military tensions.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that the US, alongside Israel, has significantly weakened Iran’s military capabilities over the past two weeks. He also pointed out that securing the Strait of Hormuz will take time and requires international cooperation, with Israel playing an active coordinating role.

Describing the Iranian Armed Forces as having suffered “a major defeat,” Trump warned that a few individuals could still disrupt shipping by planting mines in the Strait, urging North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) members to join efforts and protect navigation across the maritime gateway.

On diplomacy, he confirmed ongoing talks with Tehran, observing that Iranian officials “very much want to negotiate,” while noting they are not yet prepared to engage. Trump added that he is “not ready to declare victory,” stressing that concerns over oil prices will not stop the US from preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.

The President further accused Tehran of using media and artificial intelligence to spread misinformation about the conflict, pointing out that images circulating online —including photos showing the US aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln on fire— are “completely fabricated.”

The tensions escalated on February 28, when the US and Israel struck Iranian targets, causing extensive destruction, civilian casualties, and killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commanders. Iran later launched retaliatory operations affecting Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.