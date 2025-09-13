Trump links Russia sanctions to NATO oil cutoff

Shafaq News – Washington

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump announced that he is prepared to impose sweeping sanctions on Russia if NATO members collectively agree to stop purchasing Russian oil.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump criticized NATO’s commitment to confronting Moscow as “far less than 100%,” calling continued oil imports by some allies “shocking” and saying they undermine the alliance’s negotiating leverage.

The president added that sanctions should be paired with 50 to 100 percent tariffs on Chinese goods, to be lifted once the Russia-Ukraine war ends.

“This is not Trump’s war—it would never have started if I were president—it is Biden’s and Zelenskyy’s war,” he wrote, referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Trump also accused NATO allies of stalling collective action and warned that failure to follow his plan would waste “the time, energy, and money of the United States.”