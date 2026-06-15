Baghdad requests extension of Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil deal

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has formally asked Turkiye to extend the agreement covering the oil pipeline linking Kirkuk to the Turkish port of Ceyhan for at least one year, seeking additional time to negotiate a new arrangement for crude exports through the route.

Ali Nizar, Iraq's State Oil Marketing Organization (SOMO) chief, also told Reuters that the country exported around 12 million barrels of crude through its southern ports since the beginning of June.

The Kirkuk-Ceyhan accord is set to expire on July 27, ending decades of cooperation on oil shipments between Iraq and Turkiye.