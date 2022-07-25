Iraq yields 11.354 billion dollars from crude sales in June, SOMO survey

Shafaq News/ Iraq collectively grossed 11.354 billion dollars from oil sales in April 2022, according to a survey by the state oil marketer, SOMO.

Crude oil exports amounted to 101,191,236 barrels, yielding 11,354,554,000 dollars, the SOMO survey said.

Exports from oilfields in Mid and south Iraq amounted to 97,980,589 barrels, while Kirkuk oilfields, via Ceyhan port, contributed with 2,910,887 barrels.

The average price of an oil barrel stood at $112.209 a barrel, according to the survey.

"The additional revenues yielded from selling amounts at a premium to the original price amounted to $108,822,255.03," the survey said.