Iraq yields +7.17 billion dollars from crude sales in June, SOMO survey

Shafaq News/ Iraq collectively grossed more than 7.17 billion dollars from oil sales in June, a survey by the state oil marketer, SOMO, showed.

Crude oil exports amounted to 100,059,052 barrels, yielding $7,179,760,000, the SOMO survey said.

Exports from oilfields in Mid and south Iraq amounted to 98,725,620 barrels. Additional 299,445 barrels were loaded onto the transport vessels destined for Jordan during the same period.

"The average price of an oil barrel stood at $71.755," the survey said.