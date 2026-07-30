Erdogan offers Turkish role in future Lebanon force

Shafaq News- Ankara

Turkiye is prepared to participate in any international force to support security in Lebanon, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated on Thursday, pledging Ankara's continued backing for efforts to promote stability in the region.

Speaking alongside Lebanese President Joseph Aoun during a joint press conference in Ankara, Erdogan noted that Lebanon would be among the main beneficiaries of a more stable and cooperative regional environment. He added that Turkiye remained committed to supporting the country in line with the priorities agreed between the two governments.

According to a statement from the Turkish presidency, Erdogan also endorsed continued dialogue between Lebanon and Syria, describing closer engagement as beneficial to both countries and reaffirming Turkiye's readiness to assist efforts to improve relations between Beirut and Damascus.

Lübnan Cumhurbaşkanı Joseph Avn ile Ortak Basın Toplantısı https://t.co/jQqVTIK9Az — Recep Tayyip Erdoğan (@RTErdogan) July 30, 2026

Aoun said his visit to Turkiye, his first since taking office, “marked an opportunity to strengthen bilateral ties,” noting that he was only the third Lebanese president to visit the country in seven decades.

He continued that Turkish-Lebanese cooperation should play a greater role in shaping the region's future, arguing that Lebanon's stability was inseparable from broader regional security.