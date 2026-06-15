Iraqi Kurdistan’s President welcomes US-Iran deal
Shafaq News- Erbil
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday welcomed the nuclear agreement reached between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that all parties would work toward full implementation of the deal.
Barzani said the agreement should serve to strengthen regional stability, security, and prosperity.
I welcome the announcement of the deal between the United States and Iran.I hope all parties will work in good faith toward the full implementation of the agreement, aiming to strengthen regional stability, security, and prosperity.I extend my sincere appreciation to all…— Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) June 15, 2026