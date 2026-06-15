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Iraqi Kurdistan’s President welcomes US-Iran deal

Iraqi Kurdistan’s President welcomes US-Iran deal
2026-06-15T06:45:13+00:00

Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Monday welcomed the nuclear agreement reached between the United States and Iran, expressing hope that all parties would work toward full implementation of the deal.

Barzani said the agreement should serve to strengthen regional stability, security, and prosperity.

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