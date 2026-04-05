Trump hails ‘daring’ rescue of second F-15 pilot in Iran

Shafaq News- Washington (Updated at 17:01)

US President Donald Trump on Sunday confirmed the rescue of a second crew member from an F-15 aircraft previously downed in Iran, describing the operation as one of the most daring US search-and-rescue efforts in recent history.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump indicated that the US military deployed dozens of aircraft equipped with advanced weaponry to recover a wounded Colonel from “behind enemy lines in the treacherous mountains of Iran,” confirming that the pilot is now “SAFE and SOUND!”

The operation unfolded in phases, with the rescue of the first pilot initially kept undisclosed to safeguard the second mission, he added, underscoring a commitment to bring every service member home. “WE WILL NEVER LEAVE AN AMERICAN WARFIGHTER BEHIND!” he stressed.

Trump later revealed that the first rescue was conducted in “broad daylight,” describing it as “unusual.”

Earlier, Axios reported that the United States had rescued the second crew member from an F-15 fighter jet previously downed over Iran, concluding a 36-hour search conducted under heavy air cover.

Meanwhile, Iran indicated that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down an advanced US MQ-9 drone over Isfahan, raising to four the number of such drones downed in the area over the past five days. The IRGC also announced the downing of a Hermes 900 drone over the same city, bringing the total number of drones intercepted since February 28 to 162.