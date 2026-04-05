US extracts second pilot from Iran

Shafaq News- Washington

The United States has rescued the second crew member from an F-15 fighter jet previously downed over Iran, concluding a 36-hour search conducted under heavy air cover, Axios reported on Sunday.

Citing three US officials, the outlet detailed that the operation involved a specialized commando unit deployed inside Iran on both Friday and Saturday. All personnel have since exited Iranian territory.

The second crew member was located yesterday, prompting an extraction effort as forces affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) moved to intercept. US President Donald Trump and senior members of his administration monitored the operation from the White House Situation Room.

Earlier this week, US forces recovered one crew member after Iranian fire downed two military aircraft during combat operations. An F-15E fighter jet crashed inside Iran, while an A-10 attack aircraft sustained damage but reached Kuwaiti airspace, where the pilot ejected and rescuers retrieved him. Iranian authorities later urged residents in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province to capture the US pilot, offering a “valuable financial reward.”