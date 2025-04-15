IRGC: Iran’s military strength “off-limits” in US talks

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) declared the country’s military strength and defense capabilities off-limits in ongoing indirect negotiations with the United States.

“The national security, defense, and military strength of the Islamic Republic of Iran are red lines that are not subject to compromise or discussion under any circumstances,” IRGC spokesperson Ali Mohammad Naeini asserted in remarks carried by state broadcaster IRIB.

The statement came after a recent round of US-Iran talks in Oman aimed at resolving disputes over Tehran’s nuclear program. The next meeting is expected to take place on Saturday, April 19.

Tensions escalated further Monday when US President Donald Trump threatened military strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, accusing Tehran of deliberately dragging out the negotiations.

US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff previously noted that any diplomatic breakthrough would hinge on “two key conditions,” though he did not disclose specifics—adding to the opacity surrounding the stalled dialogue.