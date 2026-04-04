Iran spares Iraq from Strait of Hormuz blockade

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya, the unified command of the country’s military forces, on Saturday excluded Iraq from restrictions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, underlining the “close ties” between the two neighbors.

In a statement, spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari clarified that the closure policy targets only Iran’s “adversarial states,” pointing to Tehran’s respect for Iraqi sovereignty. He also underscored shared public sentiment between the two countries, noting that the Iranian people were not isolated while referencing supportive positions from Baghdad.

Earlier today, US President Donald Trump gave Iran 48 hours to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or reach an agreement, warning that “all Hell will reign down” if Tehran fails to comply. He has repeatedly threatened strikes on Iranian infrastructure, including power plants, if shipping through the strait —one of the world’s most vital oil routes— remains disrupted.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei previously urged armed forces to continue operations linked to the “Strait of Hormuz closure front,” framing the move as part of Iran’s response to the ongoing US-Israeli war. He also expressed appreciation for Iraqis’ support of Iran during the current conflict.