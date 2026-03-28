Iran reports over 500 US casualties

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran on Saturday claimed that more than 500 US troops have been lost in the region as the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran intensifies and stretches into its 29th day.

In a statement, Ibrahim Zolfaghari, spokesman for Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters —the unified command of the country’s military bodies— warned that the region could turn into “a graveyard” for US forces, adding that US troops would ultimately have no choice but to “submit to the will of God and the will of the people and the brave Iranian fighters.”

He further reported that Iranian forces identified two locations where “enemy soldiers” were sheltering before striking those positions, resulting in what he described as heavy US losses.

Noting that Iranian operations continue to target US positions across the region, Zolfaghari stressed that Tehran stands ready to respond to any threat or foreign intervention.

Earlier today, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched the 84th wave of Operation True Promise 4, destroying Israeli missile defense systems along with several refueling and support aircraft. The operation also targeted several US bases across the Gulf region.