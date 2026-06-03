Kurdistan oil companies to resume operations after PM Al-Zaidi’s directive

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih Al-Zaidi directed oil companies operating in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq to resume work starting tomorrow, during a meeting on Wednesday with a senior Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) delegation and representatives of international energy firms.

Al-Zaidi instructed relevant authorities to provide all necessary support to ensure the continued work of oil firms, stressing the need to create an appropriate operating environment and addressing obstacles that could hinder production.

Oil exports from the Region fell from around 200,000 barrels per day to about 20,000 bpd after attacks on energy facilities prompted several foreign companies to suspend operations.

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Information obtained by Shafaq News indicates that restoring exports would have a direct impact on the payment of public-sector salaries in the Region, requiring Baghdad to transfer funds on schedule. KRG officials have also noted that foreign operators sought formal security guarantees from the Iraqi government following recent attacks on oil fields, with PM Al-Zaidi personally pledging to provide the necessary protection for operators and energy infrastructure.

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