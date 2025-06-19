Foreign oil experts exit Iraq amid Iran-Israel conflict

Shafaq News/ Several foreign technical experts working with oil companies in Iraq have recently withdrawn from the country due to escalating tensions from the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict, a senior industry source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The source noted that some foreign workers, particularly those who had entered Iraq on visas issued in Kuwait, are now unable to return after leaving, citing “complex border procedures or disrupted coordination between the two countries.” As a result, many remain in their home countries, continuing to work remotely.

“Certain nationalities, especially British experts, have also exited Iraq,” the source added, “yet continue to receive full salaries despite their absence from the field.”

The Iraqi government has reportedly issued reassurances to remaining foreign workers through coordination with Kuwaiti authorities, promising safe exit routes if tensions worsen or direct threats emerge inside the country.

Economist Nabil Al-Marsoumi warned that the remote work arrangement for absent foreign oil personnel could send “misleading signals about the security situation in Iraq.”