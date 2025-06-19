Iraq's Kataib Hezbollah warns US against intervening in Iran-Israel war

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kataib Hezbollah threatened to strike US military installations and shut down key maritime corridors if Washington joins Israel in the conflict with Iran.

The group's spokesperson Abu Ali al-Askari cautioned that “if the United States enters this war, the madman Trump will lose all the trillions he dreams of seizing from this region,” asserting that operational plans are ready.

He warned that “American bases in the region will become duck-hunting grounds,” and outlined a larger escalation, “The Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandeb will be shut, and oil ports along the Red Sea will cease operations—not to mention unexpected surprises awaiting US aircraft in the skies.”

The Strait of Hormuz, which lies between Iran and the Gulf, and Bab al-Mandeb, positioned between Yemen and Eastern Africa, are two of the world’s most critical maritime corridors for oil shipments and global trade.

The United States maintains thousands of troops across Iraq, Syria, and the Gulf. Though it has not directly joined the Israel-Iran conflict yet, Washington has reinforced regional deployments and missile defenses in recent months.