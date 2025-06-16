Iraq forms evacuation task force for Iraqis stranded abroad

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani ordered, on Monday, the formation of an emergency task force to coordinate the evacuation of Iraqi nationals stranded abroad due to ongoing flight disruptions caused by the Iran-Israel war.

According to the PM’s Office, the task force—led by the Civil Aviation Authority—will include representatives from the Foreign Ministry, Transportation Ministry, and Joint Operations Command.

The decision follows mounting appeals from Iraqis stuck in Lebanon, Georgia, and other countries, as regional air travel remains heavily disrupted amid ongoing missile and drone exchanges between Iran and Israel since June 13.