Iraq ramps up repatriation flights

Shafaq News/ Iraq surpassed the critical phase of its emergency evacuation plan, operating 10 to 12 daily flights to repatriate citizens stranded abroad, the Transport Ministry announced on Friday.

Officials emphasized that national carrier Iraqi Airways has also extended its support beyond Iraqi nationals, assisting foreign and Arab residents trapped abroad by transporting them to their home countries or to alternative safe zones.

The ministry confirmed that since June 15, the airline has maintained a schedule of up to 12 evacuation flights per day as part of the ongoing emergency plan.

The move comes as citizens remain stranded amid the Israel-Iran conflict, now in its eighth day.