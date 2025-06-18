Security sweeps Baghdad’s German embassy ahead of anti-Israel protests

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces sealed off the German Embassy in Baghdad on Wednesday in anticipation of protests by supporters of Iran-aligned Shiite factions.

A security official told Shafaq News that forces were deployed around the embassy in al-Mansour district, west of the capital, after intelligence flagged possible demonstrations later in the day.

Calls for protest began circulating online early Wednesday, urging crowds to rally outside the embassy in response to a G7 statement backing Israel’s right to self-defense and warning that Iran must not obtain nuclear weapons.

Tensions have surged since June 13, when Israel launched Operation Rising Lion, targeting Iranian nuclear and military facilities. Germany, along with the US and UK, backed the campaign. Yesterday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz defended the strikes, calling them “the dirty work Israel is doing for all of us.”

Earlier today in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul reiterated, at a press conference, support for diplomacy but pressed Tehran to act first. “It’s never too late to come to the negotiating table with honest intentions,” he said, while urging Iran to demonstrate it is not pursuing nuclear weapons.