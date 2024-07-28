Iraqi women protest against proposed child marriage law

Shafaq News/ Hundreds of Iraqi women took to the streets of Baghdad on Sunday to protest against proposed amendments to the country’s personal status law, expressing particular outrage over provisions that would legalize child marriage.

Demonstrators, including members of women’s rights organizations, gathered in Tahrir Square, carrying signs that read "No to child marriage" and "The era of child brides is over." The protesters denounced the proposed amendments to Law 88 of 1959, arguing that they would roll back women’s rights.

The Iraqi Parliament has been deadlocked over the proposed amendments, with a recent session being adjourned due to disagreements among lawmakers over the personal status and general amnesty laws.

Aliya Nasif, a member of parliament, warned that the proposed law would legitimize marriages performed by religious officials, leading to a rise in genetic diseases, birth defects, and the spread of HIV/AIDS. The Iraqi Communist Party also condemned the proposed amendments, arguing that they would exacerbate sectarian divisions.

Abdul Sattar Abdul Jabbar, a prominent Iraqi cleric, criticized the sectarian nature of the proposed amendments, accusing Shiite lawmakers of using the issue for political gain. "They managed to reach an agreement over this but failed when it came to the general amnesty law," he said.