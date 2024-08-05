Iraqi National Accord Party condemns proposed changes to Personal Status Law

Shafaq News/ Iraq's National Accord Party, led by Ayad Allawi, has denounced proposed amendments to the country's Personal Status Law as a "grave threat" to the principles of justice and equality.

In a statement released on Monday, the party expressed deep concern over the proposed changes, which aim to align the law with different Islamic sects. "This amendment, which seeks to implement the provisions of Islamic law according to various sects, poses a serious threat to the principle of justice and equality that should prevail in our laws," the statement said.

The party argued that now is not the time to introduce changes to laws, especially those that are controversial and could divide Iraqi society. They emphasized the need to "prioritize the common good and unite citizens rather than further dividing them".

"Iraq, with its diverse and multi-faceted social fabric, needs laws that protect rights and ensure equality among all its citizens without discrimination," the statement continued. "The proposed amendments could lead to significant disparities in the application of laws, which would exacerbate legal instability and threaten social stability."

The party also expressed concern over calls to amend the penal code to align with Islamic law, arguing that this could lead to the implementation of punishments that conflict with human rights and international standards.

"We need a balanced approach that protects individual rights and ensures respect for human dignity, rather than returning to old methods that could lead to the spread of cruelty and punishments that do not meet the demands of the times," the statement concluded.