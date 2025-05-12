Iraqi crude exports climb in April amid overall output moderation

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s crude oil exports inched up by 24,000 barrels per day (bpd) in April compared to March, but remained 212,000 bpd below the level recorded in the same month last year.

The Washington-based Energy Research Unit reported that over the first four months of 2025, Iraq’s average seaborne crude exports declined to 3.34 million bpd, compared to 3.42 million bpd during the same period last year.

The agency noted that while Iraq, Algeria, and Oman saw monthly increases in April, seaborne exports from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, and Libya declined.