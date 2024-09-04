Iraq exports over 46 million barrels of oil to US in first half of 2024

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported on Wednesday that Iraq exported more than 46 million barrels of crude oil and its derivatives to the United States in the first half of 2024.

According to the data, Iraq's oil exports totaled 46,049,000 barrels from January to June. Iraq shipped approximately 8.6 million barrels in June alone, up from 8.46 million barrels in May.

EIA also noted that OPEC's total oil and product exports to the US for the year's first half amounted to 227,159,000 barrels. Saudi Arabia led the exports with 69,459,000 barrels during the same period.