Tehran prioritizes ending hostilities over nuclear talks

Shafaq News- Tehran

Iran is shifting its immediate focus away from nuclear negotiations, Esmaeil Baqaei, the country’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, noted on Monday, adding that priority lies in ending the US war on Iran.

In a press conference, Baqaei said Tehran would respond to any “aggressive action,” indicating that Iran will determine the timing of its responses “as it has done previously.”

Pointing to recent headway in negotiations between the two countries, he praised Pakistan for its mediation efforts, stressing that while “good progress” has been made in certain areas, this does not indicate that a deal is imminent.

“There are no guarantees regarding US commitments,” Baqaei underlined, criticizing Washington for frequently shifting its positions, “sometimes within a matter of hours.”

Fox News previously reported that the framework agreement with Iran is “95% there,” noting that negotiators are currently haggling over language detailing Tehran’s nuclear stockpile and the Strait of Hormuz.

Further international reports disclosed that the recently reached US-Iran memorandum includes negotiations over sanctions relief, the release of frozen Iranian assets, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz under a phased de-escalation framework. Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei had “in principle” approved the agreement framework, though Tehran’s internal approval process could still take several days.

Read more: Trump’s balancing act with Iran tests diplomacy and deterrence