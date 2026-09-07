Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraqi media figure Qusay Shafiq was arrested on Monday, Communications Minister Mustafa Sanad said, without disclosing the reason for his detention.

Sanad said Shafiq had been detained about an hour earlier “in the act,” but gave no details about the alleged offense, the authority behind the arrest, or any charges.

The announcement followed Sanad’s sharing of a post in which Shafiq accused the minister of favoring one company over its competitors through preferential treatment.

Read more: Judicial freeze: Iraq's new national 5G carrier on hold