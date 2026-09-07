Shafaq News- Basrah

Iraq’s Basrah Medium crude climbed above $85 a barrel in early September, extending a rebound from lower levels seen in July and parts of August, according to official Oil data.

The grade averaged $85.10 a barrel in June before falling to $78.37 in July, a decline of $6.73, or about 7.9%.

Prices remained volatile through August, falling below $60 a barrel early in the month before rebounding sharply later.

On September 4, Basrah Medium reached $85.97 a barrel, marking a strong recovery from its August lows.