Al-Nujaifi denies leading new Sunni political body

Al-Nujaifi denies leading new Sunni political body
2026-09-07T10:02:35+00:00

Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraqi Sunni leader Osama al-Nujaifi denied on Monday that he is forming or leading a preparatory committee to represent the country's Sunnis.

Reports circulating in recent days alleged that efforts were underway to establish a new Sunni political bloc modeled on the Shiite Coordination Framework, with al-Nujaifi named as a possible leader alongside other Sunni figures.

Al-Nujaifi, secretary-general of the Muttahidoon party, said through his media office that the claims circulating in some media and on social platforms had no basis in fact.

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