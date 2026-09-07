Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraqi Sunni leader Osama al-Nujaifi denied on Monday that he is forming or leading a preparatory committee to represent the country's Sunnis.

Reports circulating in recent days alleged that efforts were underway to establish a new Sunni political bloc modeled on the Shiite Coordination Framework, with al-Nujaifi named as a possible leader alongside other Sunni figures.

Al-Nujaifi, secretary-general of the Muttahidoon party, said through his media office that the claims circulating in some media and on social platforms had no basis in fact.