Shafaq News- Riyadh (Updated at 10:31)

Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry on Tuesday blamed Yemen's Houthi movement for attacks on civilian and economic sites in four cities in the kingdom's south, saying 73 people, among them women and children, were wounded.

The ministry named the targeted cities as Abha, Khamis Mushait, Jazan and Najran, all near the border with Yemen. The Saudi energy ministry said fires broke out at several sites, and that emergency teams were working to put them out and assess the damage.

The Houthis, an armed movement that controls much of northern Yemen, have fought a Saudi-led military coalition since 2015 and have periodically fired missiles and drones across the border into Saudi territory. Cross-border attacks fell sharply after a 2022 truce.

#بيان | استهداف عدد من منشآت ومرافق قطاع الطاقة في المنطقة الجنوبية من المملكة. pic.twitter.com/xmDe6pg4NQ — وزارة الطاقة (@MoEnergy_Saudi) September 8, 2026

Saudi Arabia said it reserved the right to take any measures necessary to defend its territory, citizens and residents. It repeated its rejection of what it called the group's hostile and criminal conduct and of its refusal to engage in peace efforts.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said on X that the group would announce details of “a large-scale military operation deep inside Saudi territory” at 10:40 a.m. Sanaa time (7:40 a.m. GMT).