Shafaq News- Washington

Five major US television networks halted their participation in the White House press pool on Monday after CNN was prevented from carrying out its scheduled duties.

ABC, CBS, CNN, Fox News and NBC said in a joint statement that the public has a “vital interest” in independent information about the government and that an administration should not restrict a news organization over objections to its reporting.

Under the longstanding television pool arrangement, the five networks rotate responsibility for filming the president and sharing footage with other broadcasters and news organizations.

Joint statement from the White House television pool members: pic.twitter.com/ztFIyD6XgJ — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) September 21, 2026

The dispute began after Trump said on Friday that he was banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House over coverage he characterized as “fake news.” Reporters from the three outlets were subsequently denied access to the White House complex.

The outlets filed a federal lawsuit on Monday against Trump and three senior advisers, seeking to restore their journalists’ credentials. In a joint statement, they called the restrictions a “direct assault on the First Amendment,” arguing that allowing the government to revoke access over reporting it opposes would threaten press freedom and independent journalism.