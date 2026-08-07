Iraqi Kurdistan denounces Syria bus bombing in Jaramana

Iraqi Kurdistan denounces Syria bus bombing in Jaramana
2026-08-07T18:19:03+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq Presidency on Friday condemned the bombing of a passenger bus in Syria’s Jaramana, near Damascus.

Syrian state media reported that the blast wounded 14 people, including three critically.

The country’s Interior Ministry urged the public not to be drawn into attempts to inflame tensions or undermine civil peace. Jaramana, southeast of Damascus, has a mixed population that includes Druze, Christians, Sunnis, and Shiites.

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