Iraqi Kurdistan denounces Syria bus bombing in Jaramana

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Kurdistan Region of Iraq Presidency on Friday condemned the bombing of a passenger bus in Syria’s Jaramana, near Damascus.

تعرب رئاسة إقليم كوردستان عن إدانتها للتفجير الذي استهدف حافلةً للركاب في مدينة جرمانا وأسفر عن سقوط عدد من الضحايا. ولهذا المصاب الأليم، تتقدم رئاسة الإقليم بخالص التعازي وصادق المواساة إلى حكومة وشعب الجمهورية العربية السورية وأسر الضحايا، متمنيةً الشفاء العاجل لجميع المصابين. — Kurdistan Region Presidency (@KurdistanRegion) August 7, 2026

Syrian state media reported that the blast wounded 14 people, including three critically.

The country’s Interior Ministry urged the public not to be drawn into attempts to inflame tensions or undermine civil peace. Jaramana, southeast of Damascus, has a mixed population that includes Druze, Christians, Sunnis, and Shiites.