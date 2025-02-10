Kurdistan Presidency attends Iran’s revolution ceremony in Erbil

Shafaq News / On Monday, the Kurdistan Region Presidency participated in a ceremony in Erbil marking the 46th anniversary of Iran’s Islamic Revolution.

In a statement, the Kurdish presidency said that the Chief of the Kurdistan Region Presidency Diwan, Fawzi Hariri, represented the presidency at the event. He conveyed the congratulations of Kurdistan Region President, Nechirvan Barzani, to Iran’s Consul General in Erbil, Faramarz Asadi, and the consulate staff, wishing them success in their duties.

For his part, the Iranian consul expressed gratitude for the participation of the Kurdistan Region Presidency’s representatives, emphasizing the importance of maintaining strong relations between both sides.