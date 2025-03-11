Kurdistan Presidency champions Christian safety and coexistence

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region is a model of coexistence and tolerance, serving as a safe haven for Christians in Iraq, Fawzi Hariri, President of the Diwan in the Iraqi Kurdistan, said on Tuesday.

Speaking during the screening of the documentary “Christians in Iraq: 10 Years After ISIS” at the Catholic University in Erbil, Hariri commended the Kurdistan Region’s humanitarian efforts in welcoming Christians fleeing terrorism and persecution, emphasizing the Region’s commitment to protecting minority rights and fostering peaceful coexistence.

Hariri highlighted the active participation of Christians in the Region’s political, administrative, economic, and cultural sectors, describing the Kurdistan Region as an “inclusive environment that promotes social engagement without discrimination.”

The Kurdish official also outlined the Kurdistan Region Presidency’s policies on stability and governance, emphasizing President Nechirvan Barzani’s vision of promoting pluralism and unity.