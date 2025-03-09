Iftar dinner in Erbil: celebrating Regional solidarity

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, representatives from the Kurdistan Region Presidency attended a communal iftar dinner hosted by the Supreme Spiritual Council of the Yazidis in Erbil.

The event, held at the invitation of Yazidi Prince Mir Hazem Tahsin Beg, brought together officials, political figures, and religious and social leaders.

Leading the Kurdistan Region’s participation, Presidential Chief of Staff Fawzi Hariri was joined by Foreign Affairs Advisor Falah Mustafa and Internal Affairs Advisor Dilshad Shahab, according to an official statement.

“We deeply value the peaceful coexistence that defines the Kurdistan Region and remain committed to strengthening harmony among all communities,” Hariri remarked during the gathering.

Discussions focused on reinforcing religious and ethnic coexistence, fostering peace and unity, and upholding the region’s tradition of pluralism.