President Barzani and Iran’s new consul discuss bilateral relations and regional updates

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, met with Iran's new Consul General in Erbil, Faramarz Asadi, on the occasion of assuming his position.

According to a statement by the Kurdistan Region Presidency, President Barzani emphasized Kurdistan’s support for the success of the consul’s mission.

For his part, the new Iranian Consul General expressed his gratitude for assuming his role and highlighted "the importance Iran places on its longstanding relations with the Kurdistan Region." He further reiterated Iran's desire to enhance ties across various fields.

"The meeting also included an exchange of views on recent regional developments," the statement added.