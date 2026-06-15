Gold prices rise in Baghdad and Erbil

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold edged higher in Baghdad and Erbil on Monday, hovering around 930,000 IQD per mithqal, according to Shafaq News market survey.

Wholesale prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 935,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 931,000 IQD, up from Sunday’s 917,000 IQD.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 905,000 IQD, with a buying price of 901,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 935,000 and 945,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 905,000 and 915,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 988,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 943,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 808,000 IQD.