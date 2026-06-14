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Gold prices hold in Baghdad, tick up in Erbil

Gold prices hold in Baghdad, tick up in Erbil
2026-06-14T10:27:45+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

Gold held steady in Baghdad and edged higher in Erbil on Sunday, hovering around 910,000 IQD per mithqal, according to Shafaq News market survey.

Wholesale prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 917,000 IQD per mithqal (equivalent to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European varieties, with a buying price of 913,000 IQD, unchanged from Saturday.

The selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold stood at 887,000 IQD, with a buying price of 883,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 920,000 and 930,000 IQD, while Iraqi gold sold for between 890,000 and 900,000 IQD.

In Erbil, 22-carat gold was sold at 965,000 IQD per mithqal, 21-carat gold at 922,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold at 790,000 IQD.

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