Nineveh declares FMD controlled, No new CCHF cases

Shafaq News/ Veterinary authorities in Iraq’s Nineveh province have fully contained a recent outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) among cattle and buffalo, while no new cases of Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) have been reported in the area.

Omar Al-Hayali, director of the Nineveh Veterinary Hospital, told Shafaq News that the FMD outbreak, which had spread over the past two months in Mosul and surrounding areas, is now under control. “There are still a few small hotspots under close monitoring and treatment by specialized veterinary teams,” he said.

Al-Hayali confirmed that no new cases of CCHF have been recorded in the province. “We’ve had just one confirmed case since the beginning of the year, detected last month,” he added.

Al-Hayali urged citizens, especially butchers, to adhere to public health protocols, emphasizing the importance of conducting all animal slaughter within licensed abattoirs under veterinary supervision to ensure animal health and prevent disease transmission.

Meanwhile, Nineveh’s Health and Agriculture Committee issued recommendations to the local government to prevent further disease outbreaks. The proposals include temporarily banning livestock imports into the province until a clear veterinary assessment is issued, enforcing Iraq’s animal health laws, and requesting additional vaccines, medications, mobile teams, and logistical support from the Ministry of Agriculture.

On Sunday, Iraq’s Ministry of Health announced five new confirmed cases of CCHF across the country, bringing the total to 19 since the beginning of 2025.