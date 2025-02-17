Iraq buffalo die-off: Nineveh calves test positive for FMD

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the veterinary hospital in Nineveh reported an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) in Badosh, west of Mosul.

A hospital source confirmed that several calves in Badosh have tested positive for FMD, prompting authorities to restrict their movement to contain the spread and manage the infection.

“The situation remains under control, with no fatalities reported among the affected animals so far,” the source added.

Earlier today, Iraq’s Ministry of Agriculture addressed a separate FMD outbreak affecting buffaloes in several areas of Baghdad. This outbreak has already resulted in the deaths of hundreds of buffaloes in Babil province, where breeders have been struggling to control the crisis.