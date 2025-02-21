Iraq vows legal action against FMD rumormongers

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Agriculture has pledged to take legal action against individuals spreading rumors about the foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) outbreak among the country’s livestock.

Reaffirming the safety of locally produced meat and dairy, the ministry condemned the dissemination of false information, calling it an attack on the national economy.

"Spreading rumors from unknown sources—whether out of ignorance or deliberate misinformation—is unacceptable," the ministry stated, warning that it "will take legal measures against anyone inciting fear among citizens and undermining food security, especially after specialists confirmed the safety of local meat, dairy, and milk products."

The ministry has recorded more than 3,000 cases of FMD across multiple provinces, prompting authorities to restrict livestock movement, implement stricter preventive measures, and launch disinfection campaigns. Officials have assured the public that the disease does not spread to humans.

Meanwhile, the Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture and Marshlands confirmed that 700 buffaloes have died within five days due to the outbreak, describing the situation as a conspiracy against Iraq’s livestock wealth.

With the virus continuing to spread, buffalo breeders are struggling to dispose of carcasses, leading some to abandon dead animals on public roads—raising the risk of further infections. Municipal and veterinary teams are working to remove and properly dispose of them, but delays in removal operations could accelerate the spread of disease and pose a greater health risk to the region.