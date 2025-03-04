Syria agriculture: Deepening crisis revealed

Shafaq News/ Syria’s agricultural sector is facing severe challenges, including rising production costs, export restrictions, and a deepening livestock crisis, a senior Syrian official revealed on Tuesday.

Tamam Al-Hammoud, Deputy Minister of Agriculture, told Shafaq News that surplus production, the lack of external markets, and the absence of processing factories have left many farmers struggling. “Soaring production costs, especially fuel prices, have exacerbated the situation,” he said.

As for the livestock sector, Al-Hammoud noted that it is particularly affected by climate change and declining rainfall, which drive up feed prices. Years of conflict have forced many fish and poultry farms to shut down, further increasing prices, he said.

“To alleviate financial pressure on breeders, Syria plans to export male livestock, including sheep, calves, and goats.”

The official also highlighted that agricultural exports remain hindered by the absence of laboratory facilities required for pesticide testing and certification.

To meet domestic demand, Syria has turned to Iraq for imports of essential products. Despite the country’s favorable climate for cultivating various crops, Al-Hammoud acknowledged that Syria still relies on Iraqi date imports to fill gaps in supply.

On January 23, Syrian Agriculture Minister Mohammad Taha Al-Ahmad affirmed in an exclusive interview with Shafaq News that relations between Syria and Iraq are opening “broad avenues” for cooperation, particularly in agriculture.